Wheelchair User Calls Out For Assistance In Novena, Driver Stops To Help Them

Driver Stops To Help Wheelchair User In Novena, Gets Praise For Efforts

Rainy days can make it difficult for people to get around, especially those with mobility issues.

In such cases, we should aim to render our assistance in a timely manner.

Fortunately, this was what happened recently in Novena when a wheelchair user called out for help on the road.

A driver then stopped his car and disembarked to assist the individual.

Driver stops to help wheelchair user in Novena

TikTok user @tdn_dennis shared a video of the heartwarming sight a week ago, explaining that it occurred in Novena.

The video starts by showing a man in a wheelchair rolling himself down the road with his feet.

With several plastic bags and items hanging off his wheelchair, he raises an arm in the air as if calling for help.

While the road isn’t busy with traffic, there are still a few cars zipping up and down, putting the wheelchair user in a pretty dangerous position.

The next part of the clip then reveals that a driver had parked his vehicle beside a bus stop a few metres ahead of the wheelchair user.

Disembarking, he rushed forward to assist the wheelchair user, wheeling the older man towards his vehicle.

Netizens praise driver for kind deed

The video was cross-posted to Roads SG on Facebook, where it garnered over 67,000 views.

Many praised the driver for his willingness to render assistance towards the wheelchair user.

Some users even went so far as to say that he had restored their faith in humanity.

One netizen also noted that their father, who used to push a cart to work, was scolded by motorists for travelling on the road.

This made the driver’s actions in the video all the more remarkable for the kindness he had exhibited, they explained.

One TikTok user recognised the Good Samaritan’s car as a Maserati and praised him for being “humble” — a trait that isn’t always associated with luxury car owners.

With multiple motorists driving on a slippery road, the wheelchair user could have found themselves in a potentially dangerous predicament.

Thankfully, nothing like that occurred with the driver ready to offer his assistance.

Kudos to him for displaying such compassion towards the wheelchair user and setting an example for us all.

