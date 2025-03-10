South Korean singer Wheesung dies aged 43, reportedly found dead at home

South Korean singer Wheesung dies after being found in a state of cardiac arrest

South Korean singer Wheesung has died at the age of 43, reportedly after being found dead at home, in the latest untimely death of a South Korean celebrity.

His body was found by his mother on Monday (10 March) at 6.29pm local time, reported Yonhap News.

Wheesung found unresponsive after becoming uncontactable

Wheesung, whose real name is Choi Whee-sung, was found unresponsive by his mother, who lives in the same apartment building, according to the police and his management agency Tajoy Entertainment.

She called for help and emergency responders arrived to find him in a state of cardiac arrest. He was later pronounced dead.

His mother had gone to check on him as he couldn’t be reached by his manager, whom he was supposed to meet that day.

Tajoy Entertainment was quoted as saying that its staff and his colleagues were “in deep sorrow”.

No foul play, suicide or drug overdose possible: Police

The police said there was no evidence of a break-in or other foul play at his apartment, which is located in Seoul’s Gwangjin District, the Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

A significant amount of time appeared to have passed between his death and the discovery of his body.

Thus, the police are looking into the possibility of suicide and a drug overdose.

They are now searching for whether he left a note, among other evidence.

Wheesung was found guilty of drug abuse in 2021

Wheesung, also known by the stage name Realslow, released his debut album “Like A Movie” in 2002 and became popular for a number of hit songs.

But his career hit a snag after being found guilty of the illegal abuse of propofol in 2021 and sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

He reportedly spent 6.5 million won (S$6,000) on the drug over three months in 2019.

Wheesung was supposed to hold a concert on 15 March

Despite his legal troubles, Wheesung was still actively performing.

Just last month, he held a mini-concert for his birthday on 9 Feb.

He was also scheduled to perform at a concert in Daegu alongside another singer on Saturday (15 March).

His final Instagram post was last Thursday (6 March), when he said his diet was over and he would see fans on 15 March.

