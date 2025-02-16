South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron dies aged 24, was found dead at home

Kim Sae-ron had not been acting since 2022 since drink driving case

South Korea actress Kim Sae-ron has died at the age of 24, reportedly after being found dead at home.

Her body was found by a friend on Sunday (16 Feb) at 4.50pm local time, reported the Korea Herald.

No signs of break-in at her home

The police were quoted as saying that no signs of a break-in were detected at Kim’s home, located in Seongdong district of Seoul.

They are investigating the exact circumstances of her death.

The police urged the public to refrain from speculation over her death, out of respect for the deceased and her family, according to a statement quoted by Soompi.

Her final post on Instagram was made on 18 Jan, accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

Kim Sae-ron rose to fame as child actor

Kim started her career as a child actor in 2009 and played Won Bin’s daughter in the movie “The Man From Nowhere” (2010).

She was also cast in drama serials like “Listen to My Heart” (2011), “The Queen’s Classroom” (2013) and “Hi! School: Love On” (2014).

As she grew older, she started being cast in lead roles in serials like “Glamourous Temptation” (2015), Secret Healer (2016) and movies such as “A Girl At My Door” (2014) and “The Villagers”(2018).

Kim Sae-ron involved in drink driving accident in 2022

Her budding acting career hit a bump, however, when she was involved in a drink driving incident in 2022.

The accident reportedly damaged multiple trees and guardrails in Gangnam, also breaking a transformer that cut off electricity to nearby businesses.

In May 2022, she posted an apology on Instagram, saying she had made a “big mistake” and apologising for causing damage to so many people.

She then reportedly left a TV project she had been involved in, reported Soompi.

Her then-artiste management agency Gold Medalist Entertainment said she had worked part-time at a cafe in November 2022, due to financial difficulties after compensating the affected business.

In December 2022, her contract with Gold Medalist expired, with the agency deciding not to renew it.

She was fined 20 million won (S$18,500) by a court in April 2023.

Kim Sae-ron has had no acting jobs since

Since then, Kim has kept a low profile with no acting jobs.

Her last show was 2023 Netflix drama “Bloodhounds”, which she filmed before the drink driving incident.

She made the news again only in December 2023, when she shared photos of a new short haircut in her penultimate Instagram post.

She briefly made the news again in March 2024 when she posted a selfie with actor Kim Soo-hyun on an Instagram Story but deleted it later. The photo prompted speculation that the two were dating.

However, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, also Gold Medalist, denied that they were dating, saying the photo appeared to have been taken in the past when they were under the same agency.

It did not know the reason why Kim Sae-ron posted the photo, it added.

