‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun Claimed He Was Tricked Into Taking Drugs, Found Dead Amid Investigations

48-year-old South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead on Wednesday (27 Dec).

In recent years, the actor gained international acclaim for his performance in the Oscar-winning film, ‘Parasite’.

His death comes amid a drug probe where police had reportedly questioned him at least three times.

Lee had previously said that he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess.

The deceased leaves behind his wife, fellow actress Jeon Hye-jin, and two children.

‘Parasite’ actor found dead amid drug use investigations

Speaking to Reuters, Seoul authorities revealed that they had found Lee following a missing persons report.

His manager informed the police that Lee had left home after penning an alleged suicide note.

They then discovered him unconscious in a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday (27 Dec).

At the time of his death, Lee was also embroiled in a drug probe as a part of a government crackdown on illicit drug use.

He had been investigated for alleged drug use since Oct, reported BBC News.

It was suspected that he had taken marijuana and ketamine with a hostess at a Seoul bar.

Claimed that bar hostess tricked him

According to Yonhap news agency, Lee said that he took what the hostess had given him.

However, he had not known that they were illegal drugs.

The hostess then told police that the actor had used drugs at her home several times before.

In response to these allegations, Lee had denied doing so and requested a lie detector test.

He had also filed complaints against the hostess and another individual for blackmailing and swindling his money.

Additionally, Lee’s drug tests have come back negative and inconclusive.

BBC News reported that due to his recent drug use investigations, Lee had been released from his role in a television series, ‘No Way Out’.

Businesses have also reportedly taken down posters and advertisements of Lee.

In South Korea, drug use is considered a serious crime — where consumption of marijuana carries a five-year maximum jail term.

Apart from Lee, K-pop star G-Dragon has also been recently investigated for drug use.

