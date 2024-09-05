Woman in Japan discovers white egg yolks due to chickens fed only rice, Internet baffled

Woman in Japan shocked by white egg yolks

Last week, a woman in Japan was left stunned when she cracked open an egg to find its yolk as white as the egg white itself. The unusual appearance was attributed to the chicken’s diet, which consisted solely of rice.

Her discovery quickly went viral, amassing more than 3 million views and 88,000 likes online.

Post floods with questions from curious netizens

The woman’s post sparked a flood of interest, with more than 140 comments from puzzled netizens wanting to know more about the mysterious eggs. In response, she posted several updates to clarify the most common queries.

Firstly, she assured that despite their appearance, the eggs tasted just as rich and flavourful as any regular egg.

Secondly, she revealed that even after marinating the egg in soy sauce to make ajitama, the yolk retained its white colour.

Lastly, she shared that she had purchased the eggs at a farmer’s market in Itoman, Okinawa.

Yolk colour linked to diet

In the comments, another user chimed in with their own experience, sharing how they had made pure-white omelettes using similar eggs.

The white yolk, they explained, was a result of the chickens being fed a diet solely of rice.

According to Allrecipes.com, the colour of an egg yolk is directly influenced by a chicken’s diet. Bright orange yolks are produced by chickens consuming foods rich in xanthophylls and provitamin A.

Some farmers even add ingredients such as paprika to chicken feed to achieve deeper yolk colours.

Also read: Man in Indonesia stabs another man to death over debate on whether chicken or egg came first

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @tsudajunko on X and @Ritta_wander on X.