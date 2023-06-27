White Van Hits 3 Different Vehicles While Navigating Clementi Carpark, Authorities Urged To Take Action

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

White Van Collides With 3 Parked Vehicles During Attempts To Navigate Clementi Carpark

With affected visibility and limited space, most carparks can be especially difficult to navigate.

Hitting three vehicles in the process, though, might be taking things a tad too far.

Unfortunately, this was the exact situation that happened — again — recently in a Clementi carpark.

The driver of a white van, while attempting to navigate through the area, hit three other vehicles in a row.

White van collides into 3 vehicles in Clementi carpark

Footage of the incident was shared on Facebook on Monday (26 June). The caption states that it took place in a carpark at Block 440 Clementi Avenue 3.

The video starts by showing the white van speeding into the carpark, swerving between two rows of cars before hitting a vehicle.

It then reverses slightly and stops as the driver disembarks to check both vehicles for damage.

Seemingly satisfied, he gets back into the van.

Hits vehicle while reversing

The next part of the clip shows the driver reversing his van into a vacant lot.

In doing so, however, he bumps into a red car parked beside it.

Inching forward again, the van stops to allow a passenger to alight. He approaches the red car, inspecting it briefly for damage before deeming it to be in good condition.

The passenger also moves forward to check the affected vehicle from earlier, following which he gets back into the van.

Collides into third vehicle during second reversing attempt

Shortly after, a black car approaches and honks impatiently as the van is blocking its way.

After moving from the right to the left to let it pass, the driver reverses the van once again — only to hit yet another parked car.

He gets off again and gives the van a more thorough inspection for any damages.

His passenger gets down as well, accompanying him in checking the vehicles over, at which point the video ends.

Netizens speculate behind reasons for collisions

The recording has since gone viral, with more than 124,000 views at the time of writing.

Many urged traffic police to step in and take action against the driver of the white van.

Some even went so far as to demand a lifetime driving ban.

Amid the criticism, a few users took the opportunity to thank the OP for managing to record the footage.

Of course, there were those who questioned how on earth he managed to get his driver’s licence.

Certainly, this incident serves as a reminder for all of us to be cautious when navigating big vehicles through narrow areas, such as carparks.

And if we do end up making a few mistakes, it might be better to own up to them instead of waiting for footage of our actions to go viral.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.