‘Wi-Fi is a form of radiation’: Notes found at Serangoon blocks urge residents to switch off Wi-Fi

Serangoon residents criticise person who put up notes warning against Wi-Fi on lift doors

Mysterious notes have surfaced in a number of blocks in Serangoon, warning residents of the dangers of Wi-Fi.

They have been criticised by residents for spreading false information, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Wi-Fi is ‘harming our health in silence’, say Serangoon notes

The handwritten notes, according to a photo sent in by a reader, claimed that Wi-Fi is “a form of radiation” which is “harming our health in silence”.

It urged residents to switch off their Wi-Fi when it is not needed, adding:

Don’t live in Wi-Fi radiation all day everyday! Your life is more important.

Identical notes about Wi-Fi pasted at 3 Serangoon blocks

After being tipped off by a reader last Thursday (4 Sept), Shin Min visited the estate along Upper Serangoon Road.

Reporters found that the identical notes were pasted at blocks 365B, 365C and 365D.

A 57-year-old resident named only as Ms Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) said she saw a note when she left home to buy groceries at 7am on Thursday.

It could be seen on the lift door after it closed, she added.

Another resident, 50-year-old Ms Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), said she noticed a note at about 6am but it had been removed by the time she returned at 9am on the same day.

“You shouldn’t post things in public places,” she added, professing not to believe what the note said and describing it as “baffling”.

Residents criticise person who pasted notes

A housewife who lives in the estate told Shin Min that she wasn’t concerned about Wi-Fi radiation but conceded that some people might have concerns.

The notes were criticised by many residents in the chat group for the estate, with many slamming the culprit for putting them up without approval and spreading misinformation.

Others explained that Wi-Fi is not harmful to the body.

Unauthorised posting of notices could be an offence

A spokesperson for Aljunied-Hougang Town Council told Shin Min that it inspected the affected blocks and confirmed that the unauthorised notes had already been removed.

Any notice, poster, or other form of public message posted in common areas must first be approved by the town council, the spokesperson said, adding that unapproved notices may cause unnecessary alarm or confusion and could be a breach of town council bylaws.

A lawyer said the act might be an offence under the Vandalism Act or the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Those convicted of vandalism could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to S$2,000, while those convicted of public nuisance could face a fine of up to S$1,000.

Also read: Man in S’pore slashes brother with knife & sets door on fire after victim turned off Wi-Fi

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.