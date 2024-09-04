Man in S’pore slashes brother with knife & sets door on fire after victim turned off Wi-Fi

Man slashes brother & sets door on fire after he turned off Wi-Fi

In June 2023, a man in Singapore used a homemade flamethrower to set fire to his brother’s room door.

He had also injured his sibling using a knife.

27-year-old Fu Mincai (name transliterated from Mandarin) pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday (3 Sept) to a charge of causing intentional harm with a dangerous weapon.

Man attacks brother with knife during fight

Shin Min Daily News reported that Fu’s parents divorced in 2000. He lived with his mother, while his brother and sister lived with their father.

The relationship between him and his brother was poor throughout their upbringing.

In March 2023, Fu temporarily moved in with his father and two siblings.

The incident that led to the brother’s injury happened on 16 June 2023.

Fu woke up that day to find that his brother had placed dental floss on his toothbrush.

Upset, he used his homemade flamethrower to destroy the soap rack in the bathroom.

In retaliation, the brother turned off the Wi-Fi, further infuriating Fu.

Unhappy with his brother’s actions, Fu took out his homemade flamethrower and a kitchen knife, went outside the brother’s room, and started burning the room door with the flamethrower.

When the brother opened the room door, Fu swung the knife and slashed his brother’s right hand.

The two then started fighting, and his brother sustained injuries in his right foot and chest.

Case rescheduled for further sentencing

In court, it was revealed that the brother was later hospitalised for nerve repair surgery and took 40 days of sick leave.

Fu’s lawyer pleaded for leniency, stating that he had a troubled childhood and a strained relationship with his brother, who often abused him, leading to the accused suffering from depression and acting impulsively.

The lawyer also claimed that the victim had attempted to provoke the accused.

The case was adjourned to 19 Sept, during which two additional charges of mischief and arson will also be considered.

