77-year-old man allegedly slashes couple at Chinatown Complex, gets charged in court

Man allegedly slashes couple at Chinatown Complex after argument ensues

An argument between a 77-year-old man and a couple at Chinatown Complex resulted in the elderly man allegedly slashing them, an eyewitness said.

The alleged culprit has been arrested and charged over the incident.

Photos show police cordon at Chinatown Complex, blood on floor

Photos of the aftermath of the alleged slashing were posted on social media platform XiaoHongShu last Saturday (27 July).

They showed police officers cordoning off the ground floor of Chinatown Complex.

The netizen who posted the images also said they saw bloodstains on the floor, but didn’t know what had happened.

Witness saw elderly uncle wandering around before incident

A 65-year-old secondhand goods vendor named only as Mr Zeng (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he had witnessed the incident.

He said he saw the elderly uncle wandering the area carrying a plastic bag about 30 minutes before the incident.

The man seemed to be looking for someone, but was calm and even said “good morning” to him, the witness added.

Man allegedly slashes couple at Chinatown Complex

Later, Mr Zeng heard a commotion and went to check it out.

He saw the same uncle allegedly attacking a man and a woman.

The woman had fallen onto the floor, her back apparently bleeding, while the man was bleeding on his chest and using a slipper to defend himself.

A brave male passer-by in his 30s rushed forward and grabbed the uncle’s arm to stop him from attacking the couple further, Mr Zeng said.

The uncle struggled and ran away after breaking free. Police and medical personnel arrived soon after.

Man allegedly argued with couple nearby & slashes them at Chinatown Complex

Mr Zeng said as far as he knew, the couple had been eating at a nearby coffee shop and had gotten into an argument with the uncle.

The conflict lasted all the way to Chinatown Complex, where the alleged slashing occurred.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 11.10am on Saturday.

The location was 41 Kreta Ayer Road — the address of a cafe nearby.

Two persons were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF added.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the two sent to hospital were a 66-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman. They were both conscious when conveyed to SGH.

77-year-old man charged on 28 July

A 77-year-old man was charged in court with voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon on Sunday (28 July), reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The alleged culprit was identified as Mun Yew Wah, but only one victim was named — a Mr Ong Hwee Teck.

Mr Ong reportedly suffered a 4cm-long wound.

After being charged, Mun was ordered to be examined at Changi General Hospital.

The case was adjourned to 8 Aug.

