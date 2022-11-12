Woman Accidentally Leaves S$30K In S’pore Private Hire Car & Loses It, Files Police Report

Woman Accidentally Leaves S$30K & Louis Vuitton Earrings In Private Hire Car On 8 Nov

Recently, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that they would review the rule requiring drivers to check their taxis after rides.

The timing of this decision couldn’t be more relevant for a female passenger who accidentally left S$30,000 worth of cash in a private-hire car on 8 Nov.

After alighting at Golden Mile Complex, the business owner realised that she had left behind a Louis Vuitton (LV) bag filled with cash and a pair of earrings.

She then lodged a police report for her missing bag after the driver claimed he could not find it in his vehicle.

Driver allegedly can’t find S$30k in private hire car

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman in question, Ms Jidapa, runs a brand-name merchandise store in Golden Mile Complex.

On that fateful day, she had booked a private hire ride from her home in Sengkang to the shopping centre along Beach Road.

Ms Jidapa apparently did not notice anything amiss upon alighting. But after about 13 minutes, she realised that she had left a bag containing S$30,000 in cash and a pair of LV earrings in the car.

She then called up the private hire driver in hopes that he would return the money and bag.

However, Ms Jidapa claimed that the driver told her that he couldn’t locate her belongings. Fearing the worst, she lodged a missing items police report.

S$30k meant for amulet purchase in Thailand

Ms Jidapa had originally planned to use the money to purchase an amulet back in Thailand.

As for the earrings, they were purportedly meant for one of her customers.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Jidapa said that the amount of money lost was not small, and she hopes to find it soon.

Meanwhile, the ride-hailing company that employs the driver reportedly confirmed that the bag was not found in his car.

After launching an internal investigation, they also advised the woman to lodge a police report. The company additionally promised to assist with investigations if need be.

At the point of writing, investigations into the case are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Carousell and MS News, for illustration purposes only.