Woman In Pyjamas Allegedly Gets Catcalled In S’pore, She Highlights How Apparel Doesn’t Matter

Woman Gets Catcalled While Wearing Pyjamas In Jurong West

EDITOR’S NOTE: The link to the OP’s TikTok has been removed per her request.

Catcalling is a form of verbal and possibly sexual harassment that could leave people on the receiving end feeling uncomfortable and even unsafe.

While some may assume that only individuals who dress a certain way become victims, many cases have shown that this doesn’t hold true.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 1.7 million views, a young woman shared how she got catcalled by two men while walking to a shop just five minutes away from her house.

She was wearing pyjamas at the time.

Woman gets catcalled in pyjamas

In her video, the clearly vexed OP wrote that she took a five-minute walk to get bubble tea and got catcalled on the way — while wearing pyjamas.

Panning the video downwards, she showed that she was clad in a baggy t-shirt and long pants.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the OP shared that the incident occurred in Jurong West, around Nanyang Estate.

She did not recognise either of the two men but estimated that they were in their 20s to 30s.

Not her first time being catcalled

The OP told MS News this was not her first time getting catcalled.

Nevertheless, she still felt very anxious as she was worried the men would follow her or even stalk her home.

Thankfully, they did not make any further advances towards her, so she simply ignored them and brisk-walked home.

In light of the incident, the OP cautioned that there were many drunk men in the area at night, and advised ladies staying nearby or passing by to be careful.

Other women share experiences getting catcalled

In the comments section of her TikTok video, multiple women shared their personal encounters with getting catcalled, even while conservatively dressed.

Among them were several students who shared that they got catcalled while in school uniform.

Other users claimed that they were catcalled while wearing modest traditional clothing.

Some allegedly even had similar experiences while wearing onesies.

Proof that apparel does not matter

Blaming such incidents on a victim’s attire, especially if they’re scantily clad, is a common response.

However, the OP’s encounter is a stark reminder that anyone can become a victim of harassment, no matter what they wear.

As some commenters best put it, perhaps we should step away from victim-blaming mentalities and recognise that what one wears does not matter to people with ill intentions.

