Man Driving Grey Nissan Allegedly Catcalls Woman In Yio Chu Kang

Just this year alone, we’ve heard of numerous stories involving men ‘trying their luck‘. Unfortunately, on Tuesday (1 Mar), another one appears to have reared its ugly head.

A woman was allegedly catcalled in Yio Chu Kang as she was on her way to a gym.

The harasser, a man driving a grey Nissan, had allegedly said he liked her tights and expressed his desire to perform a lewd act on her.

Enraged by this violation, the victim took to TikTok to share her experience with netizens, who urged her to lodged a police report.

Man catcalls woman & backtracks after confrontation

Recounting the incident, the woman said she was crossing a road in Yio Chu Kang when a male driver wound down his window and started catcalling her.

After making smooching noises, he then proceeded to say, “I really like your tights man. I wanna lick your p*ssy”.

Perplexed by his choice of words, she confronted the man who quickly wound up his window.

Panicked by the situation, coupled with the fact he was unable to drive off due to a red light, the man quickly retracted his words.

As the woman quizzed him once more, he went on to say, “No, I said you are beautiful”.

Other women share similar incidents

The TikTok user also shared that she was dressed modestly, which made the man’s response ever more perplexing.

Although she was rushing off to the gym, she managed to capture pictures of the man and his vehicle. The harasser apparently sped off when the traffic lights turned green.

After sharing the incident on her Instagram profile, another girl apparently shared that a similar incident happened to her in Punggol.

With that testimony, the woman ends her video wondering how many more women the man had preyed on.

Hope woman lodges police report

Men need to conduct themselves better and hold themselves to a higher standard in 2022. There is no place to hide when you make disgusting comments such as these.

Kudos to the woman for standing up for herself.

Hopefully, she lodges a police report and the man owes up to his misdeeds.

