Woman in China happier after leaving corporate life to work at pig farm for S$1.1K/month

Woman leaves office job to work at pig farm in China, says she’s much happier

A 26-year-old woman in China has shared how her job at a pig farm is more fulfilling than working in an office.

Ms Zhou, who goes by the username ‘Song Song’ on Douyin, has been documenting her life as a “pig nanny” since last year.

According to China Daily, she found her calling when a friend introduced her to the pig farm after she had tried various office jobs.

She has now been working at the farm for more than two years.

Life working on a pig farm

Ms Zhou first shared her unusual profession in April 2023, posting a video with the caption: “How can I not be happy raising pigs?”

Her subsequent videos showed her performing various tasks on the pig farm, including cleaning, feeding, and providing treatment for the pigs.

During her eight-hour shifts, Ms Zhou forms special bonds with the animals, sharing clips of her hugging and playing with them.

In one post, she shared a video of her “pig bestie”, claiming that they were “like sisters”.

Quit corporate life to work with pigs

Ms Zhou told China Daily that she held several corporate jobs after graduating with a degree in Chinese Language and Literature.

Realising that office life was not for her, her friend recommended pig farming and she never looked back.

In one of her videos, Ms Zhou shared how freeing it was to work on the farm.

She said:

Turns out working without people around is much more delightful.

Encourages people to try pig farming

Ms Zhou’s unusual profession has caught the attention of many Douyin users, with some asking how they could get into the pig farming business.

In a video, the “pig nanny” revealed that she earns 6,000 yuan (S$1,137.25) a month taking care of pigs.

She also told users that the job is suitable for people who suffer from social anxiety.

Ms Zhou encourages those willing to try something new to have a crack at pig farming.

She also hopes that her videos shed a clearer light on the profession.

“Similar to my experience, I hope people have a new and different perspective on this job,” she said.

