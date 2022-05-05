Woman Claims S’pore Driver Brakes & Cuts Lanes Dangerously, Reports Him To Authorities

Singapore Driver Brakes & Cuts Lanes Dangerously In Dashcam Footage

Reckless drivers not only endanger the lives of their passengers but also other road users with their inconsiderate behaviour.

On Sunday (1 May) afternoon, a man was seen brake checking and cutting lanes dangerously along roads in Geylang and Kallang.

When the woman who recorded the incident confronted him, the dangerous drive laughed off any responsibility and claimed to have “better things to do” than to wait for the authorities to arrive.

The woman shared that she has since made a police report against the reckless driver.

Driver brakes & cuts lanes dangerously in multiple videos

On 1 May, Facebook user Serene Chua shared about her encounter with a reckless driver through a series of short video clips and pictures.

In her post, Ms Chua claimed that the man was driving dangerously, brake checking, and cutting lanes — brake checking refers to the act of braking sharply in front of another vehicle.

She apparently had proof of his actions, attaching multiple videos of a red Skoda doing so on roads in Geylang and Kallang.

One of the clips shows Ms Chua’s car attempting to exit the lane that the red Skoda was occupying, but the driver cut abruptly in front of her, refusing to let her pass.

Reckless driver laughs during confrontation

After enduring these road antics, Ms Chua and the driver apparently pulled over to an open-air carpark in Kallang to settle their differences.

According to Ms Chua, she and her husband attempted to speak nicely to the driver, but they were met with aggression and threats.

She also snapped a picture of the driver laughing during their confrontation.

Another video shows the conversation between the pair, with Ms Chua claiming that the driver was leaving after she called the police for help.

The driver claims that he has “better things to do” before the video ends.

In the comments section, Ms Chua shared that she has lodged a report against the driver to the relevant authorities and will leave matters in their hands.

Trimmed videos may not paint the full picture

Although it may be easier to place the blame on the reckless driver, these videos may not paint the full picture of the incident.

A pertinent question to ask could perhaps be what had caused the driver to resort to such actions in the first place.

Hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of this issue and find a resolution for all the parties involved.

