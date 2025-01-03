58-year-old woman in M’sia dies less than 2 hours after mother, both laid to rest together

Woman dies from grief shortly after mother dies of old age

A 58-year-old woman in Malaysia tragically passed away less than two hours after her mother’s death, seemingly overwhelmed by grief.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Saonah Kasmi received the devastating news of her 84-year-old mother’s death at around 6.45pm on Wednesday (1 Jan).

Determined to pay her last respects, she travelled to her younger sister’s home in Parit Sulong, Johor to attend the funeral that same evening.

Despite feeling unwell upon arrival, Ms Saonah insisted on being present to see her mother one last time.

Suddenly became unresponsive next to mother’s body

According to her sister, Saripah Kasni, Ms Saonah had a history of heart problems and appeared deeply affected by their mother’s passing.

“When she arrived, I noticed she wasn’t feeling well, but she pushed herself to come and see our mother’s face one last time,” Ms Saripah told Berita Harian.

She added that Ms Saonah suddenly became unresponsive while sitting next to their late mother’s body.

Her family tried to assist her, but there was no response.

They immediately contacted the hospital, and it was confirmed that Ms Saonah had passed away.

Both daughter & mother laid to rest together

Ms Saripah recalled how they had lost their mother at 6.45pm, and less than two hours later, they lost Ms Saonah at 8.20pm.

“It’s unbearable,” she said.

She shared that Ms Saonah had been very close to their mother, visiting her every weekend, and it was hard to accept that both had passed so suddenly.

Both Ms Saonah and her mother were laid to rest in a shared grave at the Kampung Parit Lapis Maimon Muslim Cemetery on Thursday morning (2 Jan).

