‘Like a superhero’: Woman praised for risking life to grab dog while battling floods in China

Woman repeatedly grabs dog before it gets swept away by floods in China

Despite desperately fighting against being swept away by floodwaters, a woman in China was seen risking her own life to repeatedly grab her dog.

Her love for the canine was praised by netizens, with one calling her a “superhero”.

Woman & dog stuck in neck-deep floods in China

The footage, which was posted on Weibo earlier last week, showed both woman and dog immersed in swirling floodwaters that reached up to the woman’s neck.

While the dog tried to paddle, the woman clung to a wall, trying to inch her way to safety.

When the dog started to get swept away by the water, the woman quickly grabbed it with her right hand while holding on to the wall with her left hand.

She then pushed the dog towards the wall, but it had trouble clinging on with its paws.

This caused it to be almost swept away again, if not for the woman’s hand tightly holding on.

Woman repeatedly grabs dog while also trying to climb to safety

After steadying both of them, the woman again placed both hands on the wall in an effort to climb sideways towards safety.

She also grabbed the dog with her right hand to push him further along.

But just as she reached the side of the wall, the dog started to get swept away by the current again, causing her to nimbly swap hands and grab it from behind with her left hand.

Woman & dog get swept away by floods

Left with only one hand on the wall, the woman still managed to get both the dog and herself to the side.

But a strong current suddenly pulled the dog away while she was still holding on to it, causing her to lose her grip on the wall and be swept away together with the dog.

The woman even got carried further away than the dog.

Just as the situation appeared perilous, the woman miraculously managed to cling to the wall again.

She then painstakingly worked her way back across the wall again, with the dog still paddling beside her.

Woman & dog saved by person with pole

Thankfully, a person appeared and pulled the dog to safety.

Now with both hands free, the woman quickly made her way to a long pole offered by another person and grabbed on to it.

She was then finally brought to safety.

Netizens praise woman

Netizens on Weibo had nothing but praise for the woman and awe for her selfless behaviour towards an animal.

One user described her as a “superhero”, citing how she managed to grab the dog accurately each time,

Another commenter professed to have broken out in a cold sweat just by watching the video, but applauded the woman, especially for her impressive backhanded move to grab the dog.

At least 39 dead from floods in China

The floods were triggered when Typhoon Maysak hit China’s southwestern Guangxi province over the past week, according to the Global Times.

The weather phenomenon dumped torrential rains on cities including the capital, Nanning, where the video was reportedly taken.

The floods have left 39 people dead and nine others missing, the local authorities said last Thursday (9 July).

Also read: Woman in Thailand stranded on roof for 29 hours amid flooding after rescue boats refused to take her pet dog

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Featured image adapted from 2吉不是老邢 on Weibo.