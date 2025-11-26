Woman in Thailand stranded on roof for 29 hours amid flooding after rescue boats refused to take her pet dog

Woman refuses to abandon pet dog amid flooding in Thailand, left stranded for over 29 hours

A woman in southern Thailand spent almost 29 hours stranded on her rooftop during severe flooding — all because she refused to abandon her dog.

Even when a rescue boat passed by, she declined to board as rescuers reportedly would not take her pet along.

Her latest update on Sunday (23 Nov) confirmed that she finally escaped, carrying her dog to safety after water levels temporarily dropped.

Plea for rescue as floodwaters rise dangerously

The woman — known as Ms Jazz — first posted a plea for help on Facebook at 2.57am on Saturday (22 Nov).

“I’m stuck on the roof and the water level keeps rising with no signs of stopping,” she wrote. “Please send help urgently.”

Fearing electrocution, she also asked authorities to cut power to her neighbourhood. She included her exact Google Maps location and phone number to speed up rescue efforts.

Six hours later, at 9.07am, she posted a video showing floodwaters rising dangerously close to her rooftop.

Rain continued pouring, and she said around 10 other residents were trapped nearby. She also revealed she had developed a fever while waiting for help.

Rescue teams allegedly decline to take pet dog

By 6.43pm, after nearly an entire day stranded, she posted another update from the same rooftop.

She appealed specifically for a rescue team willing to take her dog as well, as earlier responders allegedly refused due to safety protocols.

In the clip, she was seen huddling on a makeshift rooftop shelter with her dog and a cat kept inside a carrier.

Her plight gained nationwide attention overnight after a popular TV host amplified her post.

It quickly amassed over 58,000 likes, but despite the viral spotlight, physical help remained out of reach.

The following morning, Ms Jazz observed that the water level had lowered; however, it was still not low enough for her to walk through.

Two hours later, levels dropped enough for her to attempt an escape.

Escapes after three days without food

After nearly three days without a proper meal, Ms Jazz decided to brave the murky floodwaters.

She placed her dog in a plastic bucket and ferried them both out of the neighbourhood by wading through knee-high water.

“I’m just so hungry right now after three days without a meal,” she wrote, thanking the public for their support.

She added that she could not bring herself to leave her pets behind, especially as they had been crying for her attention throughout the ordeal.

Featured image adapted from สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว on Facebook and NewJazz Looknew on Facebook.

