Power pole explodes after falling into raging floodwaters in Thailand

Power pole explodes amid flash flood in southern Thailand

A power pole exploded at least twice after falling into raging floodwaters in central Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, Thailand, on Saturday (22 Nov).

Footage of the alarming incident was posted by @thanapornmik on TikTok in the evening of the same day.

The video quickly became viral, garnering 4.6 million views as of the time of writing.

Explosion and loud bang as power pole falls into floodwaters

The video shows a power pole next to a flyover falling slowly as muddy floodwaters rush beneath it.

Vehicles and people on foot were seen traversing the flyover as the scene unfolded.

Upon contact with the water, the transformer caused a powerful flash of blue light and a loud bang.

A second, smaller orange-yellow explosion followed moments later as its wires snapped and sent sparks flying.

Following the explosions, pedestrians and motorists on the flyover quickly left the immediate vicinity.

Heavy rain causes flooding and power outage in Thailand

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told local reporters that three provinces in southern Thailand had endured three straight days of intense rainfall.

This has caused flash floods in several areas, including Hat Yai, whose main economic district reached 16 to 24 inches of flood on Saturday morning.

According to Channel 7 News, the heavy rain had caused several transformers and fuses on some power poles to explode, leading to a few hours of widespread power outage.

However, authorities quickly conducted emergency repairs, and electricity was restored late at night.

