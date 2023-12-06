Woman Found Encased In Cement In Klang House, Police Launch Manhunt For 2 Men

2 Men Wanted After Woman Was Found Encased In Cement In Klang House

Police have arrested a 53-year-old foreign man after an unidentified woman was found buried in cement in a house in Klang, Malaysia.

Two other foreign nationals, the previous tenants of the house, are also wanted as they are believed to be involved.

They’d claimed that they cemented the bathroom as there was water dripping from dead rats.

Both tenants had stayed in the house between Aug 2019 and Oct 2021.

Police receive report of woman encased in concrete in Klang house

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said a local man had reported the discovery of a body in the bathroom at 10.58pm on 3 Dec, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

He’d rented the house in Kampung Pendamar, Klang, out to two men, Ranjit Singh and Mandeep Singh, between Aug 2019 and Oct 2021.

When they returned the house to him, the landlord noticed that a part of the bathroom wall had been cemented.

He then asked the two tenants about it, to which they said that water dripping from rotting dead rats in the wall was leaking into the water reservoir.

As such, they had cemented the area to cover it. The landlord had subsequently rented out the house to other tenants.

Last month, however, a worker repairing the house’s roof informed the landlord that there was a body in the house.

The worker had reportedly received the information from a foreign man who had returned to his home country.

Following this shocking news, the landlord made a police report.

Selangor police headquarters then dispatched the Forensic Unit, the Criminal Investigation Department, and officers along with the Fire and Rescue Department to the scene.

“The body of an adult woman was found and retrieved before being sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem examination scheduled on 6 Dec,” Hussain said.

Manhunt launched for two men

Both Ranjit Singh and Mandeep Singh are suspected to be involved in the case, according to Selangor police in a statement.

Hussein noted that police have launched a manhunt to track them down.

The woman’s identity was still under investigation pending a forensic examination, NST reported.

So far, the police have arrested a 53-year-old male foreign suspect and he has been remanded for seven days.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and PDRM via Berita Harian Malaysia.