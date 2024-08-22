Woman arrested after putting feet on bus seat in 2023 filmed putting feet on bus poles in 2024

Woman arrested for causing public nuisance in 2023 continues bad behaviour, puts both feet on bus poles

In October 2023, a 50-year-old woman was arrested for causing public nuisance after placing her feet on a bus seat and handrails.

And it appears she has failed to turn over a new leaf.

On Wednesday (21 Aug), the @wakeupsingapore Instagram page shared a video of a middle-aged woman spreading her legs wide and planting her feet on two bus poles.

It’s believed to be the same woman from last year’s viral incident.

Spreads legs & places feet on 2 bus poles

In the latest clip, a passenger has removed their shoes to rest their sock-clad feet on two separate poles at the back of the bus.

Since the poles are on opposite sides, the individual has to spread their legs wide to make contact with both.

As the camera slowly pans right, it reveals the culprit: a woman in oversized sunglasses.

@wakeupsingapore’s caption sums it up perfectly: “This is next level…”

Woman is allegedly repeat offender

The woman’s ‘spread-eagle’ pose sparked a flurry of jokes and references to birthing poses and gynaecologist appointments.

The video also appeared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, where a user who had encountered her twice on the bus remarked: “Her leg must [be] up.”

ROADS.sg stated that this is the same woman who got in trouble with the law for similar behaviour last October.

A now-deleted viral TikTok video of the previous incident shows her resting her feet on a seat at the back of the bus.

When confronted by the bus captain, who pointed out the ‘no resting of feet on bus seat’ sign, she responded by placing her feet on the handrails instead.

Due to her lack of cooperation, the bus captain alerted the police, who subsequently arrested her for causing public nuisance.

The incident gained widespread attention on social media, even making international news.

