S’pore Woman Rests Feet Against Bus Seats & Handrail, Driver Confronts Her Then Calls Police

Woman In Singapore Rests Feet Against Bus Seats & Handrail, Bus Captain Calls Police

In a viral video, a woman in Singapore is confronted by a bus driver when she rests her feet against the bus seats.

When the bus captain showed up to confront her, she retaliated by placing her feet against the bus handrail. He proceeded to call the police.

She has since received criticism online, with many slamming her for her behaviour.

Woman in Singapore rests feet against bus seats and handrail

Speaking to MS News, Shidah or @bbshidah on TikTok shared that the incident occurred on bus 99 at around 6pm on Thursday (26 Oct).

The video starts by showing the woman resting her sock-clad feet on the seats across from her on the bus.

The bus captain then approaches her, pointing out a sign stating that it is illegal to rest your feet on seats.

The sign clearly shows that passengers could not engage in such behaviour.

The captain subsequently asks the woman, “You see the sticker or not?”

This seemingly infuriates her as she jerks up immediately and shouts:

You got see your bus driver uniform or not? I put down now, what you want?

She proceeds to place her feet against the handrail, after which Shidah turns her camera to show the sign the captain had pointed out.

He then threatens to call the police on her.

Netizens slam woman for inconsiderate behaviour

The video has since gone viral on TikTok with many users slamming the woman for her behaviour.

One netizen expressed their shock at her still insisting on putting her feet up, despite the captain telling her not to.

Another user praised the captain for calling her out on her behaviour.

There were those who also alleged that the woman had done this before on other buses as well.

In response to a user asking if there was a follow-up on the matter, Shidah shared that she and her fellow bus passengers ended up having to disembark.

Speaking to MS News, she added that the captain called the police regarding the incident.

SBS Transit encourages passengers to remain considerate

Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit spokesperson, also addressed the incident.

“SBS Transit encourages passengers to be gracious and considerate as this contributes towards making journeys pleasant on public transport,” she told MS News.

“For this reason, we have posters promoting gracious and considerate behaviour on board to encourage and remind them.”

She reiterated that SBS Transit also conducts school talks and visits to bus interchanges and MRT stations throughout the year to emphasise these messages.

In addition, bus captains have training in handling incidents on board and are guided by standard operating procedures.

“Whenever they are aware of or alerted to a situation, our bus captains will advise the passenger to stop the act immediately,” Mrs Wu said.

“If the passenger refuses to cooperate, they will contact our Operations Control Centre to report the incident and seek guidance on the course of action to take. This can unfortunately cause delay to the journeys.”

Also read: Woman Rests Feet On Handlebars Of S’pore Bus, Fellow Passenger Asks Driver To Call Police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.