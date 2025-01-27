67-year-old woman found dead at Sengkang HDB block, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead after fall from height at Sengkang HDB block

A 67-year-old woman was found dead at an HDB block in Sengkang over the weekend.

According to a photo posted on social media platform XiaoHongShu, a police blue tent was seen at the foot of the block last Saturday (25 Jan).

A bloodied white cloth, peeking out from underneath the blue tent, was also apparent in the photo.

A number of police officers were at the scene, conducting investigations on the grass verge below the block.

Police alerted to fall from height at Anchorvale

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to “a case of fall from height” at about 9.40pm on 25 Jan.

The incident occurred at Block 331A Anchorvale Street, it added.

The block is directly opposite Sengkang General Hospital.

Woman found motionless at Sengkang block, pronounced dead at scene

A 67-year-old woman was found motionless at the foot of the block, SPF said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police don’t suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Featured image adapted from XiaoHongShu and Google Maps.