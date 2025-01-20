Woman found dead in toilet of Paradigm Mall JB, case classfied as sudden death

Woman found dead at Paradigm Mall JB reportedly a Thai national
A woman was found dead on Sunday (19 Jan) in the toilet of Paradigm Mall, a popular haunt for Singaporeans in Johor Bahru (JB).
The police have classified the case as sudden death.
Netizen shares photo claiming woman committed suicide in Paradigm Mall JB
The incident came to light when a netizen posted about it on Facebook group Thai People in Johor Bahru.
She shared a photo taken in a toilet where a pool of blood could be seen on the floor of a stall. A pair of bloodied white shoes were next to it.
The netizen claimed that a person had taken her life in the toilet of Paradigm Mall.
She also shared a photo of a passport belonging to a 30-year-old Thai woman and asked whether anybody knew her, appealing for those who did to contact her.
Paradigm Mall JB offers condolences to family of woman
Paradigm Mall responded in a Facebook post on Monday (20 Jan) afternoon, alluding to an “unfortunate incident” that occurred in the mall on Sunday.
The mall is “deeply saddened” by it and offered its “deepest condolences” to the family and loved ones of the deceased.
It is fully cooperating with the investigation by the authorities, it said, urging the public to refrain from speculation out of respect for the privacy of those affected.
No criminal element to the case: Police
In a statement posted on Facebook later that afternoon, Johor Bahru North District Police Chief Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh confirmed that it was alerted to the incident at about 2.28pm on Sunday.
The bloodied body of a woman had been found inside the toilet of a mall in JB, he said.
Her identity is under investigation and her body has been sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for an autopsy.
The police have found no criminal element related to the case and classified it as a case of sudden death, ACP Balveer Singh added.
He also advised the public not to speculate or spread incorrect information regarding the case.
Helplines available
Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444
- SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
- National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
