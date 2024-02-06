21-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Water Near Shoppes At MBS, Police Rule Out Foul Play

Young Man Found Dead In Water Near Shoppes At MBS On 5 Feb

The body of a young man was found floating in the water near the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) yesterday (5 Feb).

After the authorities retrieved his body, a paramedic pronounced the 21-year-old dead at the scene.

Investigations into the case are ongoing but the police have ruled out foul play based on preliminary findings.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a body was seen floating in the water near the MBS shopping mall at around 2pm on Monday (5 Feb).

A reader by the name of Mr Chen (name transliterated from Mandarin), 45, said that police arrived at the location at about 3pm.

He observed them looking for something in the water and later learnt that there was a body.

Footage courtesy of Mr Chen showed the police setting up a makeshift tent around the body as they collected evidence.

Police preliminarily rule out foul play

Shin Min reporters who visited the scene claimed that the police set up cordons in a 50-metre radius around the body.

A black truck later arrived to take it away at about 4.45pm.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Shin Min that they retrieved the body of a 21-year-old man from the water. A paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out foul play. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at Marina Bay at about 2pm on 5 Feb. The specific address was near 8 Bayfront Avenue.

When SCDF rescuers arrived, a body was seen floating in the water. They subsequently retrieved the body from the water’s surface.

