Elderly Woman Allegedly Hit By Garbage Truck In Bedok, Family Appealing For Witnesses

Elderly Woman, 83, Reportedly Knocked Down By Garbage Truck Near Bedok Market

Many of Singapore’s elderly are highly independent. They will usually be out and about, going on with daily activities such as grocery shopping and cooking.

Keeping a regular routine helps them stay healthy and alert, and prevents them from feeling their age.

It is unfortunate, then, when an accident befalls them as they are going about with their activities.

This was sadly what happened to an elderly woman in Bedok. She was reportedly hit by a garbage truck as she was out buying essentials and was subsequently sent to the hospital.

Her son took to Facebook to talk about the incident, and to publicly appeal for witnesses in the vicinity.

Accident involving elderly woman and garbage truck near Bedok 216 Market

The incident reportedly took place near Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market along Bedok North Street 1 on Thursday (13 Apr), at about 12.19pm.

A garbage truck had allegedly “knocked down” the 83-year-old near the market. She suffered injuries to her head and spine, as well as fractures to her ribs and leg.

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said that they received a call for assistance near Block 218 Bedok North Street 1 on 13 Apr at about 12.20pm.

SCDF also added that they conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Jovial woman now unable to recognise anyone, on top of severe injuries

According to the son’s post, she had to undergo “emergency surgery” at the hospital. She has been in a High Dependency Ward since.

The elderly woman is now unable to recognise anyone, and is incoherent, the son wrote.

She just turned 83 on Saturday (15 Apr). Her son highlighted that she is a jovial lady who is “very independent despite her age”.

He wrote that she was on the way home from buying prayer essentials in the area when the accident happened.

“And just like that, she is lying in pain on the hospital bed,” he wrote. “And due for more surgeries as she is still bleeding in the brain.”

Family urgently appealing for witnesses

The son is now urgently appealing for witnesses as there were no cameras around, as he “desperately” wants to know what happened.

He urged anyone who might have seen the collision, or possesses in-car camera footage of the accident to get in touch.

If you or anyone you know have any information, you may contact the son via Facebook Messenger or email.

