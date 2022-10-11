Woman Steps On Haw Par Villa Exhibits, Catches Hell For Irresponsible Behaviour

TikTok Videos Show Woman Stepping On Haw Par Villa Exhibits

In today’s age of social media, it’s common to see people documenting their adventures whenever they’re out and about.

However, when one woman shared videos from her recent visit to Haw Par Villa on TikTok, she caught hell for her inappropriate behaviour.

Instead of admiring the artwork from the designated walkways, she decided to go one step further – literally – and climb onto the exhibits.

Of course, many netizens felt that it was disrespectful for her to do so.

The Haw Par Villa management soon caught wind of the matter and stated that they are “disappointed” at her actions, which were both irresponsible and dangerous.

Woman climbs & steps on Haw Par Villa exhibits

On Wednesday (5 Oct), the woman shared a video of her posing with the figurines at Haw Par Villa.

One of the videos shows her climbing onto a wave-like sculpture in high heels to rub the belly of a Buddha statue.

The same clip features her sitting on one of the animal sculptures.

In other recordings, she touches multiple statues and keeps on climbing precariously onto structures.

But the post that drew the most flak was the one that she shared on 10 Oct (Monday).

The video starts with her stepping on a diorama featuring several animals as she happily poses for the camera.

At another exhibit, she cheekily touches one of the statues.

The rest of the video features her stepping on and touching numerous other exhibits.

She is also seen scaling a diorama of a farming community on a hill-like structure.

At the time of writing, the controversial video has already garnered over 19,600 views… as well as a barrage of angry comments.

Netizens urge her to respect artwork

Many netizens took to the OP’s comments section to urge her not to step on the exhibits.

Some said that this is for both her own safety and to protect the figurines.

This user urged her to be more respectful of the historical artwork in the park, which depict scenes from Chinese folklore and mythology.

It is unclear if the woman is local or a tourist.

Haw Par Villa calls TikToker’s actions irresponsible

On Monday (10 Oct), Haw Par Villa released a statement in response to the incident on Facebook.

They said that since their reopening in Jul last year, they have seen a growing number of visitors.

By and large, most of them have been well-behaved. However, there have been a few incidents of visitors sitting on sculptures despite the numerous signs requesting them not to do so.

These rules are in place to preserve the works of art as well as for visitors’ safety, the park explained.

Staff regularly intervene to prevent such behaviour and visitors would usually comply.

The management then called out the TikToker, saying that her actions were irresponsible and that she had endangered herself and damaged the artwork.

Furthermore, the works reflect Asian cultural values and ethical behaviour which sadly was not displayed by the visitor.

Haw Par Villa added that they appreciate netizens for asking the TikToker to respect the exhibits.

However, they advised people to refrain from making comments about her nationality as these are “inappropriate and unnecessary”.

As Singaporeans, we welcome all nationalities and communities to visit Haw Par Villa and we strive to create a common space for all to enjoy the beautiful works of art on display.

Always be respectful

Some people will go to great lengths to get the perfect shot for social media.

But if it involves inappropriate behaviour that could damage public property or put their lives in danger, then they should definitely think twice about it.

Hopefully, this woman has learned a very valuable lesson from this hellish ordeal.

Featured image adapted from TikTok, TikTok, and TikTok.