Haw Par Villa Reopens With Restored Sculptures & Air-Conditioned 10 Courts Of Hell

In Oct 2020, MS News reported that Haw Par Villa was closed due to renovation. Now, it seems the long wait is finally over.

On Thursday (1 Jul), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) shared that the park has reopened after extensive upgrading works. Visitors can look forward to restored sculptures and a fully-air conditioned 10 Courts of Hell.

Next time you visit the underworld, at least you won’t have to worry about the heat.

Haw Par Villa reopens after renovation

Haw Par Villa is known for its graphic depictions of punishment and torture for wrongdoings committed in mortal life. If you need the motivation to lead a virtuous life, now is the best time to visit.

As soon as you arrive at the main entrance, take time to appreciate the iconic arch covered in a fresh coat of paint.

Sculptures also received a fabulous makeover and look as good as new.

This sculpture of Commissioner Lin Zexu – a scholar and official who made a crusade against the Opium War – has been restored to its former glory. We can’t wait to see other dioramas and statues in pristine condition.

Opt for a night tour and you’ll be greeted with enhanced light projections in the main entrance. By leveraging on technology, STB hopes to create an immersive experience for guests.

10 Courts of Hell to reopen in October

Like the statues and main arch, the entrance to the 10 Courts of Hell has vibrant signages.

An afterlife in hell probably means enduring soaring temperatures, but the attraction is fully air-conditioned, so you can get a little piece of heaven instead.

According to The Straits Times, the 10 Courts of Hell will reopen as part of a new attraction called “Hell’s Museum” on 28 Oct. This area will display perspectives of the afterlife across religions.

How to get there

Haw Par Villa is a 2-minute walk from the Haw Par Villa MRT station.

Address: 262 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 118628

Opening Hours: 9am–10pm daily (last entry at 9.30pm)

Contact number: +65 6773 0103

Website: Haw Par Villa

According to their website, admission is free, though you can register for guided tours if you’re afraid of losing your way there.

Book a trip to Haw Par Villa soon

Now that Haw Par Villa has reopened, we bet you’re excited to visit the revitalised theme park and its notable attractions.

Make a visit for a well-deserved break from the WFH life, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Chinese mythology.

What attractions would you like to see again? Share your thoughts in the comments.

