Haw Par Villa Closed For 6-Month Upgrading Till Apr 2021

Haw Par Villa is a unique destination in Singapore to learn about Chinese folklore.

Source

But if you happen to be planning a trip down to the theme park in the coming months, those outings might have to be postponed.

See, Haw Par Villa is set to undergo a 6-month renovation from 1 Oct 2020 until 31 Mar 2021 during which new attractions will be added.

Source

Haw Par Villa closed for 8 months this year

The Pasir Panjang theme park first announced its closure on Tuesday (29 Sep) via a Facebook post.

Haw Par Villa had earlier closed for 3 months during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

Source

After a quiet July and August following the 3-month closure, the park only announced its reopening on 8 Sep. Including the upcoming closure from Oct, this means 8 months of shutdown in 2020 alone.

Source

Despite the prolonged closure, Haw Par Villa remained rather coy about the upgrading works.

When probed by netizens, the park’s management simply hinted at “new things” coming up next April.

Source

However, they hope visitors would continue to support them when they reopen.

Source

Statues & dioramas at Haw Par Villa require continuous repairs

Earlier last week, Haw Par Villa gave us a glimpse of what the upgrading works might entail.

In the post, the theme park shared that the 1,000 statues and dioramas require continuous repainting.

They also shed light on how a resident artisan spent 9 hours a day over a course of 3 weeks giving a single sculpture a makeover.

Source

MS News has reached out to Haw Par Villa for more information on the upgrading works.

What’s in store for 2021 still a mystery

If you know anyone who’s planning a trip down to Haw Par Villa soon, share this article with them so they don’t make a wasted trip.

What new attractions would you like to see at the revitalised theme park? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.