M’sian woman with heart condition & 2-year-old son successfully climb Mt Kinabalu

Malaysian woman with heart condition successfully climbs Mt Kinabalu

Recently, a 30-year-old Malaysian woman with a heart condition successfully climbed Mt Kinabalu with her two-year-old son.

Amanda and her husband, Mohammad Hafizuddin, took turns carrying their son, Mohammad Noah Rizkulla, as they scaled the highest mountain in Malaysia.

In an interview with Bernama, Amanda explained that she wanted to create good memories with her son before her second heart surgery to address her leaky heart valves.

Parents took turns carrying two-year-old son

The family began their ascent from the Timpohon Gate in Kinabalu National Park, reported Sin Chew Daily News.

During the two-day climb, Amanda and Mohammad Hafizuddin alternated carrying their 25-kilogram son and their equipment up to the peak, which is 4,095 meters above sea level.

Amanda said she did not encounter any difficulty as she has been mountain climbing for more than 10 years and has conquered almost all the mountains in Malaysia.

She has even reached the Annapurna and Everest Base Camps in Nepal several times.

Two-year-old is not the youngest person to ever climb Mt Kinabalu

The two-year-old was also familiar with mountaineering as Amanda had taken him to climb Mount Ansi in Malaysia and Mount Merbabu in Java, Indonesia.

Throughout the climb to Mt Kinabalu’s peak, Mohammad Noah Rizkulla did not cry much and even enjoyed being in the backpack. He also encouraged his parents to keep going whenever they paused to check on him.

Amanda also made preparations to ensure that the child had enough food and clothes to adapt to the high-altitude environment.

However, she added that her son is not the youngest person to have ever conquered Mt. Kinabalu as a 10-month-old had set that record three years ago.

Mountain climber to undergo heart surgery

Amanda told Bernama that she wanted to create as many good memories with her son as possible before undergoing her second heart surgery.

Diagnosed with two leaky heart valves at the age of 14, she had her first surgery in 2020 to replace the defective valves with plastic ones.

When her son was born in 2021, doctors informed her that she would need another surgery to replace the plastic valve with a mechanical one.

Although doctors said she could still engage in strenuous activities, including climbing, after the second surgery, she will need to wait until she is fully recovered before doing so.

