Woman rescued from 10th-floor ledge of Tampines HDB block believed to have gotten stuck while cleaning windows

SCDF rescues woman from narrow ledge of Tampines HDB block

A woman who reportedly got stuck on a narrow ledge of a Tampines HDB block has been rescued, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

A video posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed her perched precariously outside a window on the 10th floor.

She held on to the clothes drying rack with her hands.

SCDF vehicles were at the scene

According to the clip, a number of SCDF vehicles were at the scene, including an ambulance.

A safety air pack had been inflated on the ground below.

Several onlookers were gazing at the woman with interest from an opposite block.

The woman is believed to have slipped and gotten stuck on the ledge while cleaning windows, reported 8world News.

Woman seen on ledge of Tampines block on 13 Jan

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 10.35am on Monday (13 Jan).

The location was Block 848 Tampines Street 82.

When SCDF personnel arrived, they saw a person was seen standing on a ledge outside a unit on the 10th floor.

Woman rescued with ladder: SCDF

SCDF deployed a safety life air pack and a Combined Platform Ladder to reach the person.

She was eventually secured with a safety harness and brought down to the ground floor using the ladder.

As a precautionary measure, rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were on standby.

The person declined to be sent to the hospital after being assessed by a paramedic, SCDF said.

