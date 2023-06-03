M’sian Woman Goes Missing After Travelling To Chiang Mai, Suspected Location In Myanmar

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

22-Year-Old Woman Missing After Going To Chiang Mai Alone, Mother Worried She’s Victim Of Syndicate

One of the biggest fears of any parent is the disappearance of their child, no matter how old.

This nightmare has unfortunately come true for a Malaysian mother searching for her 22-year-old daughter.

The beautician went missing after travelling to Chiang Mai alone.

She’s suspected by netizens to be in Myanmar.

Mother appeals for info on missing daughter

In a Facebook post on Friday, the mother of Ms Angie Chong Sum Yee (张芯仪) posted an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Mdm Zhu Caiyun (transliterated from Mandarin), said her daughter had already been missing for 24 hours.

The 22-year-old’s last-known location was Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand.

Posting her phone number, Mdm Zhu asked anybody who can help find her to contact her.

Woman ‘last seen’ on WhatsApp on night of 1 June

Speaking to the China Press, the worried mother said her daughter’s WhatsApp “last seen” status was 10pm on Thursday (1 June) night.

Since then, she hasn’t responded, or even read, any messages.

Mdm Zhu said Ms Chong never turns off her phone, and the device never leaves her side. If she’s read the messages, they should have double blue ticks next to them, she pointed out.

Though her daughter is usually busy with work and seldom messages her, she would never fail to at least read her messages, she added.

Missing woman went to Chiang Mai alone for work

Ms Chong works in a direct sales company in Kuala Lumpur, Mdm Zhu said.

On Monday (29 May), she flew to Chiang Mai alone to do purchasing.

Her mother had advised her not to go Thailand as she had read reports that it wasn’t safe, but her daughter said somebody from the company would receive her.

Missing woman suspected to be in Myanmar

After Mdm Zhu’s appeal went viral, a netizen said he suspected that Ms Chong might be in Myanmar, according to another China Press report.

That’s because he “matched” with her, or at least someone using her photo, on a dating platform.

The location of the other party was indicated as Myanmar.

This has caused her mother to be more concerned, as Myanmar is known to have crime syndicates in operation.

Those to run these “pig-butchering” scams lure victims online into putting their money into fake investments. The victims are then held captive and forced to become cyber slaves and scammers themselves.

Mdm Zhu is now worried her daughter has become a victim of such syndicates.

Info needed about Chiang Mai hotel missing woman stayed in

Many netizens have tried to help solve Ms Chong’s disappearance.

One sent Mdm Zhu a photo of a Chiang Mai hotel that the missing Malaysian woman was said to have stayed in.

She has asked friends and relatives in Thailand to find out more information about it.

However, others have spread fake news about the case.

A graphic circulating across social media claims that the case is now closed, but this is untrue and her daughter is still missing, Mdm Zhu said on Facebook.

She has already made a police report in Malaysia and Thailand and hopes kind-hearted individuals will help assist in the investigations by providing more info.

Hopefully, e that wherever Ms Chong is, she’s unharmed will be able to get in touch with her family soon.

Featured image adapted from Setapak Will Zai on Facebook and 彩云 on Facebook.