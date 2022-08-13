S’porean Woman Passes Away In Phuket Car Accident, 4 Passengers Injured & Sent To Hospital

Car With 5 Singaporeans Gets Into Accident With Bus In Phuket, 21-Year-Old Driver Killed

After Covid-19 travel restrictions eased, many Singaporeans resumed overseas vacations in groups.

Unfortunately, that also means more of us are getting into accidents while abroad.

For five Singapore travellers, what was supposed to be an enjoyable holiday in Phuket ended in tragedy when they got into a car crash.

This sadly resulted in one young woman passing away and the other four being injured and sent to hospital.

Phuket car accident was on 12 Aug

The car accident took place on Friday (12 Aug) night, reported The Bangkok Post.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, a steep road in the Muang district, at 10.50pm that night.

They found the Singaporeans’ car, a silver Toyota Yaris, with its front almost completely destroyed.

Next to it was a white Toyota minibus, which sustained damage in front on the right.

There was also a broken windscreen lying on the road.

Car lost control, crashed head-on with bus

According to preliminary investigations, the car had lost control as it drove down along the winding road on the steep hill.

That caused it to crash head-on with the minibus, which was returning after ferrying tourists to Kata Beach.

Female driver succumbed to injuries en route to hospital

After the crash, the female driver of the car was unconscious, The Bangkok Post reported.

She and her passengers were rushed to hospital.

Sadly, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way, and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The deceased was identified by The Phuket News as Ms Renee Ho Jia Hui, 21.

Her four injured Singaporean passengers are reportedly Mr Byran Teo Li Yan, 30, Mr Poh Mao Xin, 30, Ms Pang Jing Ning Eliana, 21, and Ms Ng Ja Xin, 66.

3 people in minibus also injured

It wasn’t just the Singaporeans in the car who were injured.

Three people in the minibus also suffered injuries.

They are the Thai driver Anirut Chomcherd, 32, Thai tour guide Nuengruethai Raknawa, 43, and South Korean guide Sang-min Lee, 41.

The police are currently investigating.

MFA assisting families

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has contacted the Singaporeans involved, and is assisting their families, reported The Straits Times (ST).

A team from the Singapore embassy in Bangkok is also providing in-person support in Phuket.

MFA offered their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the injured a smooth and speedy recovery.

Phuket car accident is heartbreaking

For a young woman with her whole life ahead of her to lose it in such circumstances is heartbreaking indeed.

MS News sends our condolences to her loved ones, and hope the other injured Singaporeans have a quick recovery too.

While nobody is to blame for the incident, Singaporeans might want to consider the unfamiliar terrain if they’re thinking of driving while overseas.

Hopefully, our citizens will be extra careful behind the wheel when abroad so no more of such tragedies will happen again.