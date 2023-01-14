Woman Reportedly Pickpocketed In Chinatown Amid CNY Crowds, Police Urge Public To Be Vigilant

Woman Reportedly Pickpocketed From Backpack In Chinatown, Loses Cash & Credit Cards

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner, and Singaporeans are thronging Chinatown to shop and gaze at the festive decorations.

While soaking in the atmosphere, however, it’ll be wise not to forget that crime is still around us.

A woman learnt this the hard way when she was reportedly pickpocketed in Chinatown, losing S$600 in cash and her credit cards.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant in crowded places.

Woman was wandering down Temple Street with friends

The incident occurred in Chinatown on Wednesday (11 Jan), reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to a source, the 60-year-old victim had just finished eating and was wandering down Temple Street with friends.

During that time, she felt her backpack being touched by someone.

However, she didn’t take it seriously and continued walking.

Woman realises she was pickpocketed in Chinatown

It was only when she reached Smith Street later and wanted to eat chicken rice that she realised that she’d been pickpocketed.

The belongings in her backpack were gone, including S$600 in cash that was inside her handbag.

Some important items were also missing, including her IC and credit cards.

Seeing the woman’s anxiety, the source helped her make a police report.

The police confirmed to Shin Min that a report had been made.

Pickpockets believed to strike in large crowds

It’s believed that the pickpocket had taken advantage of the large crowd on Temple Street to strike.

The source told the paper that they know of two previous incidents of people losing their belongings at crowded areas in Chinatown.

That’s one reason why the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has announced heightened security measures within the CNY bazaar, including locking down certain areas if crowds exceed capacity.

They also advised members of the public to be vigilant by safeguarding their belongings at all times and being careful when strangers approach.

We should also avoid carrying too much cash or jewellery and keep our bags tightly shut.

Criminals still operating around Chinatown

A grocery shopkeeper named only as Mr Zhang told Shin Min that years ago, a “pickpocket couple” operated in Chinatown.

The 67-year-old remembered seeing flustered customers looking for their belongings, as they’re an easy target during crowded periods.

Since the pickpocket couple was arrested, the number of criminal incidents has gone down, he said, though police officers continue to patrol the area due to the presence of pickpockets, other shopkeepers say.

It’s understood that a victim even had their tote bag slashed open and wallet stolen.

Shopkeepers can be victims, too

Not just shoppers can be victims, apparently. A souvenir shop proprietor named only as Ms Lee said she was preyed upon too.

About three months ago, the 33-year-old said she and her staff were calling out to customers outside their shop when she made the mistake of leaving her purse next to her.

It was taken by someone who took advantage of the situation, she added.

She ended up losing about S$1,000.

Now, she warns her staff to be alert during crowded periods and keep their belongings with them to avoid becoming victims.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.