Woman Allegedly Punched 5 Times By Delivery Rider After Near Collision In Chai Chee, Police Investigating

Woman Reportedly Punched By Food Delivery Rider 5 Times On 14 Jun

Road rage is a common issue among people on the road. When emotions aren’t managed well, tempers flare and occasionally result in violence.

On Tuesday (14 Jun) evening, a food delivery rider, Ms Shen, was making a delivery in Chai Chee when she almost collided with a male rider. Reflexively, Ms Shen called out, “Oi”.

In response, the man allegedly gave an aggressive reply and punched her five times.

A police report has since been lodged.

Food delivery riders almost collide

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Shen was on her way to make a food delivery near Block 36 Chai Chee Avenue on Tuesday (14 Jun) around 7pm.

As she turned into the carpark on her electric bicycle, another food delivery rider, who was also on an e-bike, speedily made his way out.

He zoomed past on her right, narrowly missing her.

Ms Shen told Shin Min Daily News he almost collided with her, and she instinctively said, “Oi!”.

She could not hear the man’s response, so she continued her journey.

Woman repeatedly punched by food delivery rider

About three minutes later, after dropping off the customer’s food, Ms Shen returned to the void deck to retrieve her e-bike, only to see the male delivery rider waiting for her.

Ms Shen claimed he fiercely asked her, “Oi what oi”. Before she could explain herself, the man punched the left side of her face.

Unrelenting, he allegedly punched her at least five times before leaving the scene without a word.

Ms Shen described the man as a towering figure who was at least one head taller than her.

After the assault, she fell to the ground. Despite wanting to fight back, she did not manage to hit him at all.

Police report lodged

It took Ms Shen some time to recover before eventually lodging a police report and calling the ambulance.

She later received treatment at the hospital.

In photos, the left side of her face looks badly swollen, and she also has a black eye.

The police later confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they received the report about a man voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

A spokesperson said a 48-year-old woman was then sent to the hospital while conscious.

Police are currently investigating.

Keep calm & talk things out

The fight had allegedly started due to a simple “oi” muttered by the woman.

While such encounters might be frustrating, it is perhaps best for us to keep calm and talk things out. After all, accidents sometimes happen due to human error.

We believe we can’t stress this enough, but it never ends well when one resorts to violence to express their unhappiness.

