Woman in M’sia pushed into ravine by husband crawls back to the road to ask for help

Woman who was pushed into ravine by husband crawls back on hands and knees

On 27 July, a 32-year-old woman was pushed by her husband into a ravine along the East-West Expressway in Taiping, Malaysia following an argument, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The two were travelling back to their village around 5.30am when the argument broke out, the non-government organisation Murtadha Dakwah Center revealed in a Facebook post.

The husband then stopped the car, strangled the woman, and threatened to kill her with a knife.

Though the woman got out of the car to escape, the husband was able to stop her and drag her back inside the car before driving off.

Woman took nine hours to climb back to the road

The two had another argument at the scene. This time, it led to a physical fight on the shoulder of the road.

It was then that the husband pushed the woman into the ravine.

It took the woman nine hours to climb back to the road, where she was found injured by passersby at 2pm.

Did not want her kids to be orphaned

The woman sustained fractures in her spine, waist, hip, and hands, along with a lung injury from the incident.

Fortunately, her condition stabilised after receiving treatment, and she has since been discharged and returned home.

According to the Murtadha Dakwah Center, she was determined to survive as she did not want her children to become orphans at such a young age.

“Thinking of her children (6 and 5 months old), she saved herself,” wrote the organisation on Facebook.

