47-Year-Old Woman Found Unconscious In Redhill HDB, Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose

47-Year-Old Woman Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose In Redhill

On 4 Oct, authorities discovered the body of an unconscious 47-year-old woman in an HDB flat at Redhill.

They transported her to Singapore General Hospital, where she died from a drug overdose.

Police investigations are now ongoing, with a 43-year-old man assisting with them.

Woman passes away in Redhill HDB from drug overdose

Shin Min Daily News reported that they received a tip-off about the sighting of several police vehicles and ambulances at Block 90 Redhill Close.

A reporter from the Chinese daily visited the area that evening and saw two parked police cars and an ambulance.

They also saw police officers gathered in the corridor on the eighth floor, entering one of the units.

There was a sofa and carpet in the hallway with evidence tags next to them. Forensic investigators were working in the area at the time.

While doing so, they took out a wheelchair from the flat.

After completing their investigation, they cordoned off the unit and posted a notice to inform the resident to contact the authorities.

Resident reveals more about man living in unit

A resident on the same floor told Shin Min Daily News that a young man lived in the unit. He usually had all his flat doors and windows closed, and rarely talked to others.

“An old couple lived in that unit before,” he said. “After the husband passed away, the wife also moved out, and the man moved in later.”

He also believed the man to be a food delivery rider, with his bike parked in the corridor on weekdays. When it was gone, he knew that the man was working.

On the day of the incident, he did not see the vehicle anywhere in the hallway.

The resident further noted that he would see a woman occasionally enter and leave the unit, though he did not know the nature of her relationship with the man.

Police say investigations are ongoing

Responding to queries, police confirmed they received a report about the death at around 1.30pm on 4 Oct. They said the woman was sent to Singapore General Hospital while unconscious and later passed away.

It is understood that the cause of death was drug overdose.

Police added that a 43-year-old man was assisting with investigations, and the whereabouts of three others, including the woman’s fiancé, were unknown. Authorities are currently on the search for them.

They also stated that preliminary investigations revealed the case did not involve homicide.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.