26-Year-Old Woman Falls From Bayshore Condo & Passes Away, Investigations Ongoing

A 26-year-old woman fell to her death at a condo along Bayshore Road on Thursday (7 Sep).

She was found lying motionless at the foot of the apartment building that evening.

The police reportedly don’t suspect foul play but investigations are ongoing.

According to 8world News, the police received an alert regarding the incident at 6pm on Thursday (7 Sep).

A caller had informed them that someone had fallen at 62 Bayshore Road, which is the address for Bayshore Park, a condominium complex near East Coast Park.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found a young woman lying motionless at the foot of an apartment building.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics present pronounced her dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out foul play. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Since details surrounding the matter are scarce, let’s refrain from speculating until the authorities reveal further information.

For now, we extend our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Hopefully, the investigations will shed some light on what happened and provide them with some closure.

