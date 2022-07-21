Woman Who Confronted Unfaithful Husband At Changi Airport Reunites With Son After 1 Month

Woman Reunites With Son After Husband Allegedly Took Him Away

In case you missed the drama that served piping hot tea in June, a married couple made headlines after the woman publicly accused her husband of cheating on her at Changi Airport.

After the first barrage of accusations went viral, she also alleged that her husband had taken their son away from her and became uncontactable.

Naturally, the woman was worried sick for her child as she said he had allergies her husband was unaware of.

Fortunately, the saga took a positive turn as the woman recently updated that she had reunited with her little boy. She also thanked everyone for their support during her search over the past few months.

Woman who accused husband of cheating has reunited with son

On 20 Jun, a video of the woman’s dispute with her husband went viral on social media.

In the footage, the woman shouts at her husband, whom she had caught walking hand in hand with another girl. The next day, she posted a lengthy explanation on Facebook detailing their differences and her husband’s alleged affair.

Things then took a turn for the worse when the woman alleged through another Facebook post that her husband had taken her son. He had become uncontactable, and the woman appealed for help in getting her child back.

Thankfully, her ordeal seems to be over. According to a Facebook post on 17 Jul, she said she could reunite with her son for a short period.

She also claimed that he had lost weight and grown taller in their time apart.

In another post on 19 Jul, the woman posted a photo of her son taken from the back, saying, “He is with me now”, punctuated with a heart emoji.

Afterwards, she thanked netizens for their support and generosity, especially in getting her through such a tough time in her life.

Husband reportedly cheated on her & neglected family

The aggrieved couple started their relationship 11 years ago in Kuching, Sarawak. They then arrived in Singapore together, where her husband was pursuing his diploma and master’s degree.

Their estrangement began when her husband returned to Singapore in search of a job in Dec 2021. He became uncontactable for six months, even when the woman stated her intentions of bringing her son back to Kuching for schooling.

Suspecting his whereabouts, the woman took multiple trips to Changi Airport to look for her husband. During one of these trips, she finally tracked him down as he stepped through the gates of the arrival hall, hand in hand with another woman.

After the video grew viral, her husband agreed to meet her in their house at JB. However, he failed to turn up, which made the woman realise he had taken her child.

She demanded to meet her husband in person to discuss their impending divorce and also posted a list of her son’s allergies, favourite food, fears, and advice for looking after him.

The ongoing situation gained much attention from the internet, quickly becoming a hot topic for discussion. Many slammed the man’s behaviour and sympathised with the woman’s plight.

Happy to see mother & son reunite

Losing your child in the middle of a collapsing relationship is a challenging, traumatic situation for anyone to handle.

Perhaps, the man wanted to spend what little time he had left with his son before giving up on the relationship entirely.

If that’s the case, he probably should have thought things through before acting, as there are more gracious, honest, and responsible ways to end a relationship without taking away his son without his mother’s knowledge.

As for the woman, her reunion with her son looks to be a happy conclusion to the saga. Hopefully, they can find comfort in each other’s company and finally put this troubling period behind them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.