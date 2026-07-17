Woman scolds skateboarder at Jurong Lake Gardens skatepark after he nearly collides with a child

Woman lashes out at skateboarder for nearly crashing into her child at Jurong Lake Gardens

On 12 July, a woman was seen confronting a skateboarder at Jurong Lake Gardens.

In an Instagram reel shared by @iamhden_snaps, the Original Poster (OP) captures the moment when a woman wearing a black dress walks up to the man in a fit of anger.

She can be heard screaming “Leave alone my kids!” while pointing aggressively at the skateboarder.

The two started getting into a heated exchange when the man said something to defend himself.

Another man soon intervened and stood between the two. He gently pushed the skater away in order to stop the situation from escalating.

However, the woman continued to scold the man despite the other’s attempts to calm her down.

Her repeated scolding then prompted the skateboarder to continue arguing with her.

“What is your problem?” she yelled. “You are the problem!”

At the end of the video, the woman spoke in Chinese to passers-by claiming that the skateboarder “purposely” tried to collide with the child.

She also said that he had pretended not to see them.

Witnesses claim that there was a near-collision

According to the OP, the skateboarder had let his board roll away after accidentally slipping on the railings.

Even though the board did not hit her kids, the woman still confronted the man as she deemed the act dangerous.

Another witness at the scene claimed that the woman was at the skatepark with her young child.

They were playing in the middle of the skatepark when the skateboarder “nearly collided with the child”.

According to witnesses, no one got hurt.

Woman’s behaviour confuse and anger netizens

The post was subsequently reshared on The SG Daily and ROADS.sg on Facebook, garnering more than 216,000 views in total.

Netizens questioned why the woman was at the skatepark in the first place.

Most were dumbfounded by her reaction, commenting that skateparks are not the safest places for children.

“Why are they bringing their kids to the skatepark as though it is a playground?” asked one commenter.

Some even praised the skateboarders for being calm and patient with the woman.

A few netizens felt that the two could have handled the situation better since a child was in potential danger.

One even dubbed the woman as a ‘Karen’ for her entitled behaviour.

Also read: Boy Paddling Skateboard In Boon Lay Nearly Hit By Car, Parents Urged To Supervise Children

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Featured image adapted from @iamahden_snaps on Instagram.