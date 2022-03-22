Boy Sitting On Skateboard Nearly Run Over By Car In Boon Lay

It is very common for children to fool around on skateboards and bikes in our local parks. By contrast, the sight of a boy attempting to cross a busy road in Boon Lay while paddling a skateboard shocked many netizens.

On 22 Mar, footage was captured of a boy sitting on a skateboard while trying to cross a busy road. He was almost run down by a car and managed to get out of the way in time.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), a Facebook group monitoring traffic incidents.

Netizens urged the boy’s parents to keep a watchful eye on their kid.

Boy on skateboard nearly run over by car in Boon Lay

On 22 Mar, a video was posted to SGRV of a car almost running over a boy on a skateboard in Boon Lay.

Source

In the video, the car heads down the road before slowing down at the sight of a boy emerging out of the bushes.

Source

He manages to duck out of the way just in time to avoid getting hit.

Source

The boy had been crouching low on his skateboard. Any view of him was likely blocked by greenery on the pavement, making him inconspicuous in the driver’s range of vision.

Netizens react to incident

Clearly, a more serious accident could have occurred had the boy not dodged out of the way.

As a result, netizens in the comment section under the post have been calling the child out for not crossing the road with more care.

Several commenters point out that the height of the bushes is also problematic as they obscured the boy from the driver’s sight.

Source

Another states that the car should have stopped to allow the boy to cross the road safely since it was at a zebra crossing.

Source

Some note that the parents of the child should have done a better job of supervising him.

Source

Source

Parents should stick with their children when crossing the road

Children often act impulsively and may not fully understand the dangers of the situation they’re in. Hence, parents must remain by their child’s side when crossing the road.

Things are even more problematic if the child was alone by the roadside. But thankfully, he managed to stop in the nick of time.

We hope that this incident serves as a reminder for parents to supervise their children better at all times.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.