Woman in S’pore charged for allegedly suffocating 5-month-old daughter with towel, pillow & blanket

Woman in Singapore charged for allegedly suffocating 5-month-old daughter

A 34-year-old woman in Singapore has been charged for allegedly ill-treating her daughter on two occasions.

The mother was accused of placing items over her young daughter’s mouth and nose. These items include a towel, pillow, and blanket.

The mother was accused of placing items over her young daughter's mouth and nose. These items include a towel, pillow, and blanket.

Woman allegedly suffocates infant twice

On Tuesday (4 June), the woman appeared in court and was handed two charges of ill-treating a child under the Children and Young Persons Act.

CNA reports that she was initially charged with endangering human life through a rash act, but the charge was later amended to ill-treating a child.

The charge concerned an incident in February. The woman allegedly placed a towel, a pillow, and a blanket over her five-month-old daughter’s mouth and nose.

In addition to the amended charge, the woman received a similar charge for another incident last November.

She was accused of placing a pillow over her daughter’s mouth and nose — the girl was two months’ old at the time.

Court records revealed that the accused’s lawyer had previously stated that the case involved a young family with the “weight on the family tremendous”.

He also stated that his client was likely to contest the original charge.

A pre-trial conference for the case is scheduled to take place in July.

If proven guilty of ill-treating a child, the woman faces a jail term of up to eight years, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both.

Featured image by Bastien Jaillot on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.