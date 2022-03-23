Woman In Singapore Secretly Learns Driving For 6 Months To Surprise Parents

Learning to drive is an important milestone and many would be keen on sharing their experiences with those around them.

However, a TikTok user decided to keep it a secret from her parents so she could surprise them after she got her license.

In a lighthearted prank, she revealed her driving skills to her parents by pretending to be their private-hire driver.

She pretended to be her parents’ private-hire driver

In the TikTok video, the lady explained that she had been learning to drive for 6 months without her parents’ knowledge.

To surprise her parents, the OP picked them up in a car and pretended to be a grumpy private-hire driver. She also wore a cap and a pair of sunglasses to further conceal her identity.

Her boyfriend was also in on the prank, pretending to be on a phone call with her and asking where she was.

When her parents entered the car, the ‘driver’ pretended to be upset and impatient that they had to wait for the last passenger — the TikTok user herself.

Not knowing that she was right next to him in the driver’s seat, her father became upset and even unbuckled his seatbelt and suggested leaving the car.

Sensing the rising tension, she decided to reveal herself, excitedly exclaiming that it was her all along and that she had learned how to drive “a long time ago”.

The prank was seemingly successful, as her mother was seen covering her mouth in shock.

If you found the OP familiar, she’s the same TikTok user who bought her mother a Louis Vuitton (LV) bag that she wanted for 10 years.

Netizens amused by the lighthearted prank

Amused by her lighthearted prank, many shared warm responses in the comments section.

One joked that her father was about to get upset at her, not knowing that she was the driver.

Another user was seemingly inspired by her prank and said she would re-enact it once she gets her license.

Delayed revelation paid off

While most people would be excited to share about their experiences learning to drive, it seems the OP’s decision to delay her revelation paid off.

We’re glad that the prank was a success and that the OP was able to see her parents’ priceless experience in the end.

From surprising her mum with an LV bag to her epic driving license revelation, we wonder what stunts the OP has up her sleeves next.

