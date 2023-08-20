Car Runs Over Heel Of Woman Taking Pictures On Road In Tanjong Pagar, She Almost Falls

Car Runs Over Heel Of Woman Taking Pictures On Road

Singapore has countless Instagrammable spots, so we understand if you and your friends need to snap a quick picture.

But that should not be at the expense of your safety.

A woman in Tanjong Pagar was taking pictures of her friends outside a shophouse while standing on the road, only for a car to run over her heel when turning. Luckily, she does not seem to be seriously injured.

Footage of the incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. Most people who came across the video criticised the woman for her dangerous actions.

Woman was taking pictures of friends while standing on the road

According to the post, this incident happened along Craig Road in Tanjong Pagar on Wednesday (16 Aug) at 4.26pm.

The video shows a woman taking pictures of some friends outside a Shake Shack outlet at a shophouse.

There is nothing wrong with that, until you realise the woman was standing on a border of a yellow box at the junction of Craig Road and Neil Road.

Turning car runs over her heel

While she occupied herself with her photography, a white Toyota pulled up to the junction. The driver briefly stopped when they noticed the woman.

However, the fact that there was a car right next to her did not seem to deter the woman as she went on with what she was doing.

The car then made its turn. It seemingly ran over the woman’s heel, narrowly missing her body, causing her to stumble before driving away.

Fortunately, the woman appears to have recovered quickly and does not seem to be badly hurt.

Netizens call woman out for her actions

Netizens who came across the video expressed displeasure towards the woman’s actions.

Many, like this user, think the woman should have known better.

Another commenter said the woman was endangering her life by taking pictures on the road.

Conversely, one user pointed out that this was still a hit-and-run case regardless of what the woman was doing.

This serves as a timely reminder to always be aware of your surroundings and not put yourself in harm’s way — even if you are gunning for that perfect shot.

Previously, some music festival attendees in the United States got electrocuted when trying to take selfies while sitting on train tracks.

