31-year-old woman rescued from waters off Sentosa Gateway, apprehended under Mental Health Act

Police seen extracting 31-year-old woman from waters off Sentosa Gateway

A 31-year-old woman was seen in the waters off Sentosa Gateway on Saturday (29 June), according to videos on social media.

She was rescued by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Woman seen floating in waters off Sentosa Gateway

The incident was captured in videos posted over TikTok over the weekend.

One of the clips showed an individual apparently floating spread-eagled in the waters of the Keppel Harbour, i.e. the channel between Sentosa and VivoCity.

A PCG vessel was also seen approaching her.

A large number of onlookers watched from Sentosa Gateway.

Police Coast Guard less than 5 mins to arrive

Another clip showed PCG officers pulling the person towards their boat with a life buoy.

The netizen who posted the video was unsure how she got into the water.

They did say, however, that the boat took not more than five minutes to reach her.

She was then helped onto the boat, according to the first clip.

A Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) vessel was also at the scene, monitoring proceedings from afar.

Woman sent to hospital after rescue from waters off Sentosa Gateway

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a call for assistance at about 8.45pm on Saturday (29 June) night.

The location was the waters off Sentosa Gateway.

A 31-year-old woman was conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

She was subsequently apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, that section obliges the police to apprehend any person believed to be dangerous to themselves or others, “and such danger is reasonably suspected to be attributable to a mental disorder”.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.