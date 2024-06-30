31-year-old woman rescued from waters off Sentosa Gateway, apprehended under Mental Health Act

Latest News Singapore

The Police Coast Guard arrived in less than 5 mins, an eyewitness said.

By - 30 Jun 2024, 8:43 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Police seen extracting 31-year-old woman from waters off Sentosa Gateway

A 31-year-old woman was seen in the waters off Sentosa Gateway on Saturday (29 June), according to videos on social media.

She was rescued by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Source: @madsinsg on TikTok

Woman seen floating in waters off Sentosa Gateway

The incident was captured in videos posted over TikTok over the weekend.

One of the clips showed an individual apparently floating spread-eagled in the waters of the Keppel Harbour, i.e. the channel between Sentosa and VivoCity.

Source: @notrhnong on TikTok

A PCG vessel was also seen approaching her.

Source: @notrhnong on TikTok

A large number of onlookers watched from Sentosa Gateway.

Source: @notrhnong on TikTok

Police Coast Guard less than 5 mins to arrive

Another clip showed PCG officers pulling the person towards their boat with a life buoy.

Source: @madsinsg on TikTok

The netizen who posted the video was unsure how she got into the water.

They did say, however, that the boat took not more than five minutes to reach her.

Source: @madsinsg on TikTok

She was then helped onto the boat, according to the first clip.

Source: @notrhnong on TikTok

A Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) vessel was also at the scene, monitoring proceedings from afar.

Source: @notrhnong on TikTok

Woman sent to hospital after rescue from waters off Sentosa Gateway

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a call for assistance at about 8.45pm on Saturday (29 June) night.

The location was the waters off Sentosa Gateway.

A 31-year-old woman was conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

She was subsequently apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, that section obliges the police to apprehend any person believed to be dangerous to themselves or others, “and such danger is reasonably suspected to be attributable to a mental disorder”.

Also read: Woman’s body found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park, pronounced dead at the scene

Woman’s body found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park, pronounced dead at the scene

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author