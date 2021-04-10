Veteran HK Actor Wong Shu Tong Passes Away On 10 Apr Aged 77

Fans of Hong Kong (HK) TV dramas might be familiar with veteran actor Wong Shu Tong (黄树棠).

Source

Sadly, news broke on Saturday (10 Apr) that the 77-year-old has passed away due to cancer.

Source

This reportedly came about a month after he was hospitalised for breathing difficulties in March.

Wong Shu Tong passes away on 10 Apr from colon cancer

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Wong was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer 3 years ago.

Source

Though he made a swift recovery immediately after, his condition took a turn for the worse last month.

He reportedly experienced breathing difficulties as the cancer cells had spread to his lungs.

Wong eventually succumbed to his illness at around 2am on Saturday (10 Apr), reports Lianhe Zaobao.

On the same day, his son Anakin – a voice actor – penned a touching tribute on Facebook, vowing to take good care of himself and that his father can now rest in peace.

Source

Acted in 100 films throughout his 50-year career

According to NetEase, Wong starred in numerous films since entering the industry in the early 1970s, including:

Chu Liuxiang (楚留香)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (网中人)

The Shell Game (千王之王)

His most prominent role probably came in the 1990s TV series My Date with a Vampire (我和僵尸有个约会) where he portrayed Ho Ying-Kau (何應求) — more fondly known as Uncle Qiu (求叔)

Source

During his 50-year career, Wong had apparently acted in more than 100 films and television works, reports Apple Daily.

May he rest in peace

Just this year alone, at least 2 veteran HK actors have tragically passed away, such as Ng Man Tat and Liu Kai Chi.

We have no doubts that Wong Shu Tong – like the other actors who have passed – will live on through the films that they starred in.

Our sincerest condolences go out to the late Mr Wong’s family, and those he was close to. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sina Weibo and NetEase.