Customer given flat wooden spoon for porridge in HK, complains it’s difficult to eat

Customer given flat wooden spoon for porridge ahead of plastic cutlery ban in HK

A woman in Hong Kong was left frustrated when she bought porridge but was seemingly left with no easy way to consume it.

That’s because she was given a wooden spoon with her order that was almost totally flat.

Calling her plight “ridiculous”, she asked how long she would take to finish her meal.

HK porridge order comes with wooden spoon with almost no curvature

The curious situation of the wooden spoon was highlighted in a post in the Hong Kong cha chaan teng and delicacies (香港茶餐厅及美食关注组) Facebook group on Thursday (18 April).

The woman posted a photo of a bowl of porridge that appeared to have been purchased via takeaway or food delivery.

In the photo, the porridge came in a cardboard bowl and crucially, with a wooden spoon that appeared to have almost no curvature.

Customer asks how long it will take to finish porridge with wooden spoon

In the post, which has since gained 6,500 reactions and 1,200 comments, the woman said the situation was “ridiculous”.

Normally she would be able to finish the porridge in a few mouthfuls, but she added:

How long will it take for me to scoop and eat like this?

She also said:

This isn’t ice cream!

Netizens amused & sympathetic

Netizens were amused and sympathetic to her problem, dishing out advice ranging from bringing her own utensils to drinking directly from the bowl.

Some decried the emergence of such cutlery as “environmental protection to the extreme”.

A commenter reasoned that if the authorities wanted to promote environmental protection, they should ensure there are viable alternatives to plastic utensils.

HK to ban single-use plastics from 22 April

The customer’s post comes ahead of Hong Kong’s ban on single-use plastics that takes effect on Monday (22 April), according to the HK Government.

It means that establishments will no longer be allowed to use or give out styrofoam products and throwaway plastic utensils. This includes straws and swizzle sticks and is applicable for both dine-in and takeaway.

Customers eating at restaurants will not be able to use plastic cups and containers.

The ban extends to hotels, too. They will not be allowed to give out familiar items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs and small shampoo bottles, or even water in plastic bottles, to guests unless they pay extra for them.

Even HK airlines like Cathay Pacific, as well as all outbound flights from the city, are affected. They will not be allowed to serve meals with plastic utensils.

Those who flout the ban may face a fine of up to HK$100,000 (S$17,400).

The second stage of the ban, which doesn’t have an implementation date yet, will prohibit single-use plastic cups and boxes for takeaway use.

Spoon warps after it’s used to eat noodles

Some HK diners have not taken too kindly to the move, though.

On 5 April, one man shared photos in the same group of his recent meal of noodles with an environmentally friendly spoon.

While his spoon had a curvature, it also appeared to have been warped by the hot soup.

Calling the spoon’s design “retarded”, he asked when the environmentalists will “face reality”.

