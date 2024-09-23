Woodlands accident victim just got married last year, leaves behind wife & baby daughter

29-year-old man who died in Woodlands car accident was newlywed with young daughter

New details have emerged about the 29-year-old man who tragically lost his life in a recent traffic accident in Woodlands.

On Saturday (21 Sept), Chen Guosheng was riding with a colleague back to Malaysia when their vehicle was involved in a crash at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Avenue 10.

Mr Chen was reportedly thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, his 33-year-old colleague, was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

Victim was easygoing & generous

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Chen had been married for just over a year and had a daughter who is less than a year old.

A reporter at the mortuary of Singapore General Hospital saw Mr Chen’s cousin accompanying his wife to claim the body.

Mr Chen’s body was taken to the funeral parlour around 4pm on Saturday.

The cousin described Mr Chen as an easygoing, generous person who loved joking around with his friends.

Originally from Ipoh, both Mr Chen and his wife worked at a curtain installation firm in Sembawang.

They commuted daily between Singapore and Malaysia for work, while their daughter was cared for by her grandparents.

Once the formalities are completed, Mr Chen’s body will be transported back to his hometown for the funeral.

His cousin added that after the cremation, Mr Chen’s wife plans to bring his ashes back to Johor, where she is from.

“She hopes this will make it easier for her and their child to visit him,” the cousin explained.

Colleague who was driving blames himself for Mr Chen’s death

With Mr Chen now gone, both his and his wife’s families will come together to care for their daughter.

While finances won’t be an issue, the loss has left friends and relatives distraught.

When Shin Min Daily News contacted Ms Zheng, the wife of the colleague who was driving during the accident, she shared that Mr Chen’s wife was inconsolable and could not stop crying.

After being released on bail, Mr Chen’s colleague rushed to the funeral parlour to say his final goodbyes.

Ms Zheng told reporters that her husband is overwhelmed with guilt and grief over the loss of his friend.

However, she added that Mr Chen’s wife understands it was an accident and does not blame the colleague for what happened.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Shin Min Daily News.