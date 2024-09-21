29-year-old man dies in Woodlands car accident, was hitching a ride with colleague

Male passenger reportedly thrown out of car during Woodlands accident

A 29-year-old man died in a road traffic accident in Woodlands after he was reportedly thrown out of a car.

The passenger was hitching a ride with his colleague, who was driving the car.

Damaged white car seen at traffic junction, next to blue tent

Footage of the aftermath of the accident surfaced on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page on Saturday (21 Sept).

As the camcar approached a traffic junction, a white car — apparently a Myvi manufactured in Malaysia — can be seen positioned sideways across the intersection.

On closer inspection, the car’s rear was observed to be significantly damaged.

In front of the car was a police blue tent.

Farther down the road was a white BMW that had ridden up the kerb. Its front was also badly damaged.

One person thrown from Myvi during accident

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that two people were inside the Myvi before the accident.

The crash had caused one of them to be thrown from the car onto the road, dying on the spot.

The police arrived on the scene and covered the body with a white cloth, and then a blue tent.

A male driver, appearing visibly sad, stared at the tent before he was questioned by the police and taken away.

Woodlands car accident took place on 21 Sept

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 1.55am on Saturday (21 Sept).

It took place at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7.

A 29-year-old male car passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said two other people were assessed for minor injuries. They declined to be taken to hospital.

Additionally, a 33-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, SPF added.

Deceased was hitching a ride with colleague

The deceased, a Malaysian named Zhang Guosheng, was from Ipoh, according to Shin Min.

He reportedly worked at a curtain-installation firm in Sembawang and was hitching a ride from his colleague when the crash occurred.

They were heading to pick up their wives at Woodlands MRT before returning to Malaysia.

His colleague’s wife told the paper that Zhang usually rode a motorcycle into Singapore with his wife, but he and his colleague had to work overtime that night.

Thus, he decided to hitch a ride with his colleague instead.

Shin Min also understood that the Myvi driven by the colleague was turning right at the junction when it collided with the BMW, which was heading straight.

