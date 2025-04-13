Domestic helper in M’sia hides cash in bra & steals necklace from employer, threatens to harm self after being confronted

Domestic helper in Malaysia steals cash & necklace from employer, threatens self-harm upon discovery

A domestic helper in Malaysia was recently caught red-handed stealing cash and a necklace from her employer — and what followed was a dramatic series of emotional breakdowns, bizarre excuses, and even a self-harm threat with a makeup brush.

This allegedly was not her first offence.

Employer finds jewellery & cash hidden in helper’s belongings

On Tuesday (8 Apr), a Malaysian woman took to Facebook to expose her helper in a five-part video series, claiming the helper had been stealing from her over a period of time.

Suspicious after noticing missing items, she confronted the helper and requested to inspect her bag. While digging through piles of clothes, she uncovered a necklace that had mysteriously gone missing earlier.

But that wasn’t all — more necklaces were found stashed in the pocket of a pair of jeans.

Cash found hidden in undergarment

In later clips, the employer showed a wad of cash she claimed was discovered tucked inside the helper’s undergarment.

When questioned, the helper gave a strange explanation — claiming the money belonged to a neighbour and was left in a laundry load. She insisted she found it in a washing machine.

Frustrated, the employer continued inspecting the helper’s bag, eventually uncovering a watch and beaded necklace allegedly taken “from the car”.

The woman noted that she had been generous with her bonuses in the form of cash and gifts, leaving her to wonder why this still happened.

Helper threatens to stab self with makeup brush

Overwhelmed by the confrontation, the helper broke down in tears and reportedly picked up a makeup brush, threatening to stab herself.

However, the employer stood her ground and calmly said she would call the police — at which point the helper suddenly calmed down.

The employer revealed that this wasn’t the first time the helper had stolen from her. On her very first day, RM150 (S$44.90) allegedly went missing.

Since there had been no solid evidence back then, the employer decided to give her another chance.

“She said she only did it because she was poor and promised not to do it again,” the employer shared.

Initially moved by the helper’s tears and desperate plea, the employer now says she regrets having shown mercy.

“Some people just aren’t worth feeling sorry for,” she concluded.

Featured image adapted from Saw Shakira on Facebook.