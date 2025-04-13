18-year-old man caught jogging naked on road in M’sia, revealed to be suffering mental health issues

Young man jogging naked on road in Malaysia gets arrested by police

On Tuesday morning (8 Apr), a young man believed to be a local was spotted jogging naked on a road in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Footage of the incident shows the man crossing the road and jogging on a footpath in his birthday suit.

The video posted on Facebook by SAYS SEISMIK on the same day has since garnered 437,000 views.

Young man could only communicate using hand gestures

Police detained the young man after receiving a report from members of the public.

“After being persuaded and reassured, the individual was successfully brought to Section 6 police station,” Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in a statement later that day.

The young man was provided clothing upon arrival at the police station, Malay Mail reported.

Police then discovered that he could only communicate using hand gestures, but was able to write down his guardian’s phone number.

18-year-old suffers from mental health issues

The young man’s uncle arrived at the station and explained that the 18-year-old had been living with him near the place where he was spotted jogging naked.

He also revealed that the teen had been suffering from mental health issues and had previously sought psychiatric treatment at a hospital in Penang.

The teenager was handed over to his uncle and is set to receive further treatment at Hospital Shah Alam.

Featured image adapted from SAYS.